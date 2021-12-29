QQQ
-1.26
402.87
-0.31%
BTC/USD
+ 312.31
47856.05
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.57
363.42
+ 0.16%
SPY
-0.07
476.94
-0.01%
TLT
-1.45
149.74
-0.98%
GLD
-0.41
169.05
-0.24%

Aleafia Health Closes New $19M Credit Facility, Improves Financial Flexibility

byJelena Martinovic
December 29, 2021 9:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Aleafia Health Closes New $19M Credit Facility, Improves Financial Flexibility

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) announced Wednesday that it is closing its credit facility of up to $19 million.

The financing provides the Toronto-based company with liquidity to fund operations and organic growth initiatives.

"This financing improves our liquidity and capital structure as the company's senior secured debt obligations will now mature in December 2023 rather than in August 2022," Geoffrey Benic, the company's CEO said. "The transaction allows us to continue the growth of our core adult-use and medical cannabis sales channels, as we again expect to realize sequential growth in both channels over the previous quarter."

The credit facility consists of a revolving receivables facility of up to $7 million and a term loan of $12 million. The maturity date is December 2023.

In addition, the term loan was fully drawn by the company upon closing, while the revolving receivables facility is expected to be drawn in January 2022.

Aleafia said net proceeds from the credit facility – financed by the Garrington Group of Companies – will be used to fund working capital, repay $5 million in principal on the existing senior secured credit facility that was announced on August 23, 2021, along with accrued interest and fees, and for general corporate purposes.

More recent news from Aleafia:

ALEAF Price Action

Aleafia's shares traded 1.55% lower at $0.1083 per share after the market close on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Financing Offerings Markets

Related Articles

Aleafia Health's Q3 Cannabis Revenue Grows 123% YoY, Reports Higher Net Loss, Negative Adjusted EBITDA

Aleafia Health's Q3 Cannabis Revenue Grows 123% YoY, Reports Higher Net Loss, Negative Adjusted EBITDA

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) reported its third-quarter earnings Thursday with net cannabis revenue of $9.49 million, representing an improvement of 123% from $4.25 million in the same period of the prior year. read more
Aleafia Health Closes $10M Credit Facility, Improves Financial Flexibility To Continue Sales Growth

Aleafia Health Closes $10M Credit Facility, Improves Financial Flexibility To Continue Sales Growth

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) has raised $10 million to pursue accretive growth opportunities. read more
Aleafia Health Reveals 53% QoQ Spike In Q2 2021 Cannabis Net Revenue

Aleafia Health Reveals 53% QoQ Spike In Q2 2021 Cannabis Net Revenue

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Shares traded 0.87% lower at $0.0027 per share at the time of writing Thursday mid-morning. read more
Aleafia Health Launches New CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on Under Noon & Night Brand Name

Aleafia Health Launches New CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on Under Noon & Night Brand Name

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) announced the launch of a new product Monday under its Noon & Night brand. CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on is a peppermint-scented product developed to provide a “soothing, aromatic experience” for cannabis connoisseurs. read more