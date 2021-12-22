QQQ
ETF BAD Debuts With A Focus On Cannabis Stocks, Gambling And Alcohol

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
December 22, 2021 6:01 pm
Listed Funds Trust is debuting the BAD ETF (BAD) on Wednesday to target an index focused on gambling, alcohol and cannabis stocks, reported Bloomberg.

The ETF will track companies that make most of their cash from selling alcohol, cannabis, casinos or gaming, as well as developing pharmaceutical products. “We don’t think social stigma should be a primary factor when it comes to deciding what’s a good investment,” said Tommy Mancuso, president and founder of the BAD Investment Company, which owns the EQM BAD Index that BAD will track.

The new ETF aims to track the EQM BAD Index, which is +13.5% year-to-date and has 57 holdings led by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), reported Seeking Alpha.

BAD will also presumably compete for market share against the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSE:VICE), which has a similar focus. A critical difference between the two is that BAD has an expense ratio of 0.75%, while VICE has an expense ratio of 0.99%.

Image Via El Planteo. 

