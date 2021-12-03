Humble & Fume Teams Up With PAX Labs To Distribute PAX-Branded Vaporizers In Canada

Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCPK: HUMBF) confirmed Friday it has signed a sales representation and distribution partnership with PAX Labs, Inc. a company that designs and makes electronic vaporizers and vaporization technologies for the commercialization and distribution of PAX-branded vaporizing devices in Canada.

Under the deal, the Toronto-based cannabis company will provide sales agent representation and distribution services for PAX cannabis vaporizers across the Canadian market, including generating new listings, trade marketing services, promotional services, commercial planning support and order fulfillment. The agreement is expected to expand Humble's vape portfolio to include next-generation devices produced by PAX.

"We are excited to expand our vaporizers portfolio with PAX, which is known for supplying the Canadian market with next-generation devices trusted by millions of customers across North America," Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble stated. "The agreement with PAX is a significant addition to our partnership network, as Humble continues to onboard marquee brands in the cannabis accessory space. Cannabis vaporizers are a rapidly growing market and PAX's offers an extensive line of award-winning devices. We look forward to working together to grow market share across Canada."

Tim Pellerin, vice president of international & strategic channels at PAX, agreed that the partnership is beneficial for both companies.

"As we build our presence in the growing Canadian market, our partner selection is an important decision. Selecting Humble as one of our distribution partners was an easy choice considering its unique offering of a fully integrated solution with complete sales platform, team, distribution network, and trade marketing support," Pellerin said.

Price Action

Humble & Fume’s shares closed Thursday market session 1.43% lower at 39 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Chiara Summer on Unsplash