Humble & Fume Debuts On OTCQX To Enhance Its Visibility To US Investors

Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCQX:HUMBF), a distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, announced Tuesday the debut of its common shares in the OTCQX Best Market, upgrading from the Pink market.

Shares of the Toronto-based company will trade under the ticker symbol of HUMBF.

"We are happy to reach this important milestone of trading on the OTCQX," Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble said. "The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets and can enhance the company's visibility to U.S. investors. We believe it is an exciting time for all current and future investors to support the Company during this stage of strong growth and expansion."

In addition, the company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HMBL.

More recent news from Humble & Fume:

HUMBF Price Action

Humble & Fume's shares traded 6.83% lower at $0.3649 per share at the time of writing on Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Alesia Kozik from Pexels