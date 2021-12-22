QQQ
+ 1.03
388.18
+ 0.26%
BTC/USD
-135.60
48754.28
-0.28%
DIA
-0.53
355.44
-0.15%
SPY
+ 0.31
462.76
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.41
148.72
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 0.30
166.72
+ 0.18%

Ascend Wellness Buys Ohio Cannabis Company, Its 2nd Dispensary In The Buckeye State

byNina Zdinjak
December 22, 2021 9:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ascend Wellness Buys Ohio Cannabis Company, Its 2nd Dispensary In The Buckeye State

The vertically integrated cannabis operator Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) confirmed Wednesday that it has completed a definitive agreement to acquire Ohio Cannabis Clinic, LLC, (doing business as Ohio Cannabis Company) and its licensed medical marijuana retail dispensary in Coshocton, Ohio. This would make for Ascend’s second dispensary in the Buckeye state.

"Ohio is a key focus of expansion for our Ascend brand given its rapidly-maturing market and near-term potential for adult use," Abner Kurtin, CEO of AWH stated. "We are thrilled to officially add a second Ascend location to our Ohio retail portfolio and look forward to continued growth in the state as we further secure our position in the most attractive U.S. cannabis markets."

The dispensary, located at 23024 Co Rd 621 Suite 1, is strategically positioned in proximity to all large thoroughfares and less than 90 minutes from all major cities including Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The store will offer patients access to a wide selection of products across flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and topicals

As previously announced, Ascend also finalized the acquisition of BCCO, LLC, which operates a medical dispensary in Carroll, Ohio, currently operating under the Ohio Provisions retail brand and announced the definitive agreement to acquire OCC. The company plans to migrate both the Ohio Provisions and the Ohio Cannabis Company brands over to the Ascend brand.

Ascend, which owns a cultivation facility in Monroe, Ohio, previously entered into an option agreement with Marichron Pharma, LLC to acquire their processing facility in Monroe, pending regulatory approval. 

Price Action

Ascend’s shares closed Tuesday market session 0.18% higher at $5.46 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Alex Woods on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ascend Wellness, Ketamine One, Cresco, Kiaro, TILT, BELLEBUD

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ascend Wellness, Ketamine One, Cresco, Kiaro, TILT, BELLEBUD

Ascend Wellness Opens Second Massachusetts Store in Newton Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) announced Thursday the soft opening of its Newton, Massachusetts-based adult-use dispensary. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 8, 2021. Contents read more
Cannabis Earnings: Ascend Wellness Q3 Revenue Increases 13% Sequentially to $94 Million

Cannabis Earnings: Ascend Wellness Q3 Revenue Increases 13% Sequentially to $94 Million

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator, reported its financial results on Thursday for Q3 2021, which ended September 30, 2021. Q3 2021 Financial Highlights read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Dosist, Lantern, Hollister, Ascend Wellness, Volunteer Botanicals

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Dosist, Lantern, Hollister, Ascend Wellness, Volunteer Botanicals

Dosist Appoints Marie Dacyshyn As President & CMO read more