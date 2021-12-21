Neptune Wellness Mood Ring's New Cannabis Pre-Rolls Now Available In Alberta & Ontario

Cannabis-focused health and wellness company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) is launching Mood Ring's new cannabis pre-roll product line in Alberta and Ontario.

Initially available in the popular Florida Citrus Kush strain in 2 x 0.5-gram format, Mood Ring pre-rolls will hit shelves in Alberta and Ontario in January.

Michael Cammarata, the company's CEO, said Monday that they are "pleased to introduce this in-demand format to our popular Mood Ring product mix."

Cammarata continued, "With sales up almost 200% year over year, pre-rolls have become a top three best-selling product category in Ontario as consumers increasingly seek them out for their accessibility and convenience."

The Laval Quebec-based company said that it plans to introduce several new Mood Ring product formats across Canada, including:

Jack Flash Distillate applicators across Alberta and Ontario, and Pure Kush distillate applicators in Alberta.

across Alberta and Ontario, and Pure Kush distillate applicators in Alberta. Craft Golden Berry dried flower in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. High THC Oil in Alberta.

in Alberta. THC/CBD Balanced Oil in Ontario.

"These product launches signify Neptune's emergence as a diversified, high-quality cannabis company with a complete offering across the major cannabis forms," Cammarata explained. "We continue to execute on our strategy to deliver profitable growth through our cannabis business, and we look forward to adding additional branded products to our licensed Canadian footprint over the coming year."

Related News

NEPT Price Action

Neptune Wellness' shares traded 1.95% higher at $0.3772 per share at the time of writing on Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Neptune Wellness Solutions