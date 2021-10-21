fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.85
374.14
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
-2730.28
63271.13
-4.14%
DIA
-1.23
357.26
-0.35%
SPY
-0.45
452.86
-0.1%
TLT
+ 0.02
142.71
+ 0.01%
GLD
-0.30
167.20
-0.18%

Neptune Wellness Obtains U.S. Patent For Its Original Cannabis Extraction Process Using Organic Solvents

byNina Zdinjak
October 21, 2021 11:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Neptune Wellness Obtains U.S. Patent For Its Original Cannabis Extraction Process Using Organic Solvents

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) confirmed Wednesday that it has obtained Patent No. 11,110,372 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for developing a method of extracting and isolating compounds from the plants of the Cannabis genus at low temperature using cold organic solvents.

The cannabis-oriented health and wellness company noted that by leveraging this patent, it aims to pursue licensing opportunities for its unique extraction process with manufacturers.  

"Building out a comprehensive IP portfolio is an important strategy to unlock durable growth drivers for Neptune,” Michael Cammarata, president and CEO of Neptune Wellness, said in a statement. “Our differentiated extraction process was developed through years of science-backed research and represents the continued progress of our IP strategy."

Price Action

Neptune Wellness’ shares were trading 1.16% higher at 54 cents per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Trulieve, Grown Rogue, Neptune Wellness, Simplifya

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Trulieve, Grown Rogue, Neptune Wellness, Simplifya

Trulieve Appoints Nilyum Jhala As CTO Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has named Nilyum Jhala its new chief technology officer. read more
Neptune Wellness Announces New Products, Business Transformation, Management Changes, Lawsuit Updates

Neptune Wellness Announces New Products, Business Transformation, Management Changes, Lawsuit Updates

Health and wellness company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) shared Monday an update on its operations and strategy, revealing several new product launches as well. read more
Neptune Wellness Shares Spike Ahead Of Sprout Foods Deal

Neptune Wellness Shares Spike Ahead Of Sprout Foods Deal

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) agreed to acquire a 50.1% interest in baby food and snack company Sprout Foods for $6 million in cash and $12 million via issuance of 6.74 million Neptune shares. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Flower One, Neptune Wellness

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Flower One, Neptune Wellness

Here we are in mid-August with the latest list of recent movers and shakers across the cannabis industry. Flower One Welcomes Nevada Operations COO To Board read more