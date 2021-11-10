QQQ
-2.74
400.80
-0.69%
BTC/USD
-595.60
66352.06
-0.89%
DIA
-1.01
365.33
-0.28%
SPY
-1.51
470.44
-0.32%
TLT
+ 1.94
147.08
+ 1.3%
GLD
+ 0.83
169.62
+ 0.49%

Neptune Sells New Sustainable Mood Ring Vapes In Canada, Part Of Proceeds Support Planting Trees

byNina Zdinjak
November 9, 2021 10:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Neptune Sells New Sustainable Mood Ring Vapes In Canada, Part Of Proceeds Support Planting Trees

The cannabis-oriented health and wellness company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) announced Tuesday the launch of Mood Ring branded vape products in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Neptune's popular cannabis brand, Mood Ring, launched Jack Flash and Pure Kush vape products in Alberta and British Columbia and Jack Flash in Ontario. Vapes represent a significant market opportunity within Mood Ring's diversified portfolio of high-quality cannabis flower, THC and CBD oils, capsules and hashish products. The company expects to launch additional Mood Ring branded products across its licensed Canadian footprint throughout the coming year.

Mood Ring's vapes are produced sustainably with biodegradable mouth pieces made from first to market hemp-plastic and a low-energy extraction using Neptune's patented process

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Mood Ring products will be donated to the planting of trees through the company's partnership with One Tree Planted.

"Demand for vapes continues to grow across Canadian provinces, making it the third largest category of cannabis products by sales in Canada,” Michael Cammarata, CEO and president of Neptune stated. “Following the success of our other product launches to-date and scalable vape production, we anticipate significant revenue contribution from vapes over the next several years. Jack Flash and Pure Kush 510 thread cartridges feature two special strains that are produced using all-natural materials, which enable us to deliver a differentiated product from both an experience and sustainability perspective. This initial launch of vape products is the next step in our strategy of transforming our cannabis business from a slow-growth, low margin extraction business to a high growth, higher-margin branded CPG business."

Price Action

Neptune’s shares were trading 1.01% higher at 54 cents per share at the market close on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of George Bakos on Unsplash

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Neptune Wellness Obtains U.S. Patent For Its Original Cannabis Extraction Process Using Organic Solvents

Neptune Wellness Obtains U.S. Patent For Its Original Cannabis Extraction Process Using Organic Solvents

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) confirmed Wednesday that it has obtained Patent No. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Trulieve, Grown Rogue, Neptune Wellness, Simplifya

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Trulieve, Grown Rogue, Neptune Wellness, Simplifya

Trulieve Appoints Nilyum Jhala As CTO Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has named Nilyum Jhala its new chief technology officer. read more
Neptune Wellness Announces New Products, Business Transformation, Management Changes, Lawsuit Updates

Neptune Wellness Announces New Products, Business Transformation, Management Changes, Lawsuit Updates

Health and wellness company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) shared Monday an update on its operations and strategy, revealing several new product launches as well. read more
Neptune Wellness Shares Spike Ahead Of Sprout Foods Deal

Neptune Wellness Shares Spike Ahead Of Sprout Foods Deal

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) agreed to acquire a 50.1% interest in baby food and snack company Sprout Foods for $6 million in cash and $12 million via issuance of 6.74 million Neptune shares. read more