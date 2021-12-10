Cannabis Movers & Shakers: NORML, TGOD, Enveric Biosciences, Dalwhinnie Enterprises

Texas NORML Director Hired To Oversee State Policy Reform Efforts

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) recently announced that it has tapped Jax Finkel James to its national staff.

James agreed to serve as NORML's state policy manager, taking over the position from the company's outgoing staffer Carly Wolf.

James – who is a Texas native – previously served as the executive director of both Texas NORML and the public charity, Foundation for an Informed Texas.

"I am excited to join the staff at NORML where I can use the passion, lessons, and skills I have learned in Texas to empower states and to coordinate reforms with NORML's numerous chapters across the nation," James said.

TGOD Shakes Up Management Team On Heels Galaxie Brands Acquisition

On Thursday, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSETGOD) (OTC:TGODF) announced changes to its senior sales team to drive forward leading sales strategies and accelerate the launch of its innovative products throughout Canada following the Galaxie Brands Corporation acquisition.

Based in Toronto, the company said that Rachel D'Silva is joining its management team as vice president of sales at Galaxie.

She will be managing key accounts for TGOD in addition to driving the Cruuzy sales growth.

D'Silva has extensive experience in the cannabis and alcohol industries. She previously served as chief sales officer at Fluent Beverages, a cannabis beverage JV between Labatt Breweries and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), and held senior marketing roles at Aphria, Diageo and InBev.

Robert Gora, vice president of sales at TGOD, will continue to lead the independent retail and medical channels, as well as the dedicated sales force represented through Acosta across the country.

"As we continue to develop strategies to support and increase sales, address commercial gaps and respond to rapidly changing market conditions, we will leverage Robert's and Rachel's experience in the cannabis industry to execute sales strategies that drive sell-through," Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's CEO and interim CFO, stated.

TGOD also confirmed that Gayle Duncan, CGO will step down from his role, effective December 15.

Enveric Biosciences Names New CMO

Psychedelic-focused biotechnology company Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) recently announced the appointment of Bob Dagher, MD, as a chief medical officer, replacing Robert Wilkins, MD, who opted to step down from the role.

Dagher has more than two decades of experience, having worked in clinical development in the pharmaceutical industry for both small and large pharmaceutical companies, as well as a board-certified physician from the American Board of neurology and psychiatry.

He also supported and drove successful drug development programs from preclinical stages through Phase 4 clinical trials.

Prior to this, he served as the chief medical officer at WCG MedAvante-ProPhase and Cadent Therapeutics.

"Dr. Dagher joins our team at a crucial time where we are continuing to build momentum and drive the development of our key psychedelic molecules for the mind and cannabinoids for the body," Dr. Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences said. "His experience will prove to be vital as he will proceed to lead Enveric alongside our clinical team in continuing to advance our pipeline. Dr. Dagher's addition to Enveric is key to our team as we continue our focus on building a world-class management team. "

Dalwhinnie Enterprises Taps Brandon Barksdale As New CEO

The Ridgway, Colorado-based Dalwhinnie Enterprises, LLC recently named Brandon Barksdale as its new CEO.

Barksdale joins Dalwhinnie from CohnReznick's Advisory Practice where he had a front-row seat to the growth of the fledgling industry since its infancy.

He brings vast experience, having advised a variety of cannabis companies, from small start-ups to the largest publicly traded multi-state operators.

Barksdale also helped companies throughout various business lifecycles, driving risk mitigation, control and organizational maturity during his career.

"Dalwhinnie has a culture and structure built for success, growth and further development," Barksdale said. "I look forward to concentrating on thoughtful retail strategies and market advancement opportunities for both the connoisseur line, Dalwhinnie, and the urban explorer/outdoors-focused brand, Shift."

