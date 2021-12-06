QQQ
Buy The Dip Opportunity For These California Companies — December 6, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
December 6, 2021 2:50 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

On today's episode of Cannabis Daily, our host Elliot Lane looks at buying the dip opportunities in Cannabis stocks.

Public companies mentioned in today's episode:

  • cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD)
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF)
  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)
  • Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF)

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

