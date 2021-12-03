Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Green Dragon, Verano Holdings, Three Wells

Green Dragon Kicks Off Cannabis Sales At Its Third Florida Store In West Palm Beach

Cannabis company Green Dragon opened a new medical cannabis dispensary in West Palm Beach earlier this week.

The new shop located at 1695 Forum Place, is the company's third storefront in the Sunshine State and 19th nationwide.

Florida's medical cannabis patients will have access to a vast selection of expertly cultivated cannabis flower and pre-rolls with additional world-class medical products including vape cartridges, edibles and topicals becoming available in 2022, the company disclosed.

"West Palm Beach is known for its highly acclaimed restaurants and bars, and similarly, Green Dragon has become a cannabis dispensary chain coveted for our unparalleled retail experience," Alex Levine, the company's chief development officer said. "We look forward to supplying patients in the West Palm Beach area with premium products—especially flower—at competitive prices and becoming the newest retail destination in this densely populated cultural center."

The company intends to kick off cannabis sales in a number of dispensaries across the state in areas including Tampa, Ocala, Merritt Island, Titusville and Jacksonville.

"Green Dragon is continuing to execute on an extensive growth plan in the Florida medical cannabis market and is currently on track to have 20 locations in Florida secured this year, with an additional 30 locations secured by the end of 2022," Levine explained.

Verano Holdings Opens Zen Leaf West Chester, 5th Pennsylvania Zen Leaf Dispensary

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) announced Thursday the opening of Zen Leaf West Chester, a new storefront under its affiliate Agronomed Biologics LLC.

The Chicago-based company revealed that as part of the state's Chapter 20 Clinical Registrant Program, the dispensary will conduct research on medical cannabis and its effects on various conditions covered by the program in Pennsylvania in collaboration with Drexel University Medical Cannabis Research Center.

Located at 300 Oakland Road in West Chester, the new store is the 5th Pennsylvania Zen Leaf dispensary and the company's 13th affiliated dispensary in the state, including its locations under affiliates TerraVida and The Healing Center.

"Given its robust program growth, we have continued scaling our operations in the Keystone State to better serve its expanding patient base," said George Archos, the company's founder and CEO. "With the addition of Zen Leaf West Chester, we're proud to continue serving the state's vibrant medical cannabis community by providing high-quality medical cannabis therapeutics and resources to patients across Pennsylvania."

Three Wells Launches New Online Store For 50+ Customers

Three Wells announced Thursday the launch of the world's largest cannabis and CBD store dedicated to adults over 50.

"Whether we want to admit it or not, once we reach our 40's, most of us begin to feel the effects of aging, which affects the quality of life we enjoyed in our younger years," Gregg Apirian, CEO and co-founder said.

The all-new online cannabis store dedicated to those dealing with the effects of aging offers more than 1000 trusted products, including information on how to use them as well as ingredients and effects.

In addition, local delivery and pick-up options are available.

"We are taking care of Americans that need us the most—those over 50—by cutting through all of the BS and making it easy to get access to ways of naturally getting back to the quality of life we all deserve," said Jason Turner, Three Wells' CMO and co-founder.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash