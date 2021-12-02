Tilray Launches Fast-Acting Cannabis Oral Strips Across Canada Via Aphria Medical

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) confirmed Thursday that its medical subsidiary Aphria has launched medical cannabis oral strips in THC and CBD-rich varieties.

“Tilray’s medical brands, Aphria, Symbios, and Tilray, are relentlessly committed to investing in patient wellness through a portfolio of new innovative product offerings, GMP-certified cultivation, and the earned trust of the medical community,” Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s chairman and CEO stated. “The launch of the Aphria-branded medical strips is a compelling proof point in this regard, and, given the growing expansion of medical cannabis across the globe, we believe we are exceptionally well-positioned in this high-growth, high-margin market moving forward.”

Medical Marijuana Oral Strips

Each Aphria medical strip is supported by QucikStrip’s proprietary technology and it has a thin, edible film with quickly dissolving micronized cannabinoids that are absorbed directly into the bloodstream, allowing for a fast-acting and precise dosing experience offering relief from various conditions.

The strips are now available across Canada in three different cannabis ratios: THC 10, CBD 20:1, and THC: CBD 10:10 (coming soon). Each pack of Aphria oral strips comes with 30 individually wrapped strips for precise, single-dose delivery.

“At Aphria Medical, our goal is to be the trusted partner for patients by providing them with high-quality, precise, and efficacious medical cannabis treatment,” Blair MacNeil, president at Tilray Canada said in a statement. “Delivering on this mission means meeting patients ‘where they are,’ including those who are unable or reluctant to swallow medication or do not prefer the taste of cannabis oil.”

Price Action

Tilray’s shares traded 2.54% higher at $9.51 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash