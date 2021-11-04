Tilray's Sweetwater Brand Partners With RIFF Cannabis, Launches Vodka Cocktail In A Can

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) announced Thursday that two of its leading brands, SweetWater Brewing Company and RIFF Cannabis have collaborated for the exclusive U.S. launch of SweetWater RIFF – SweetWater's first ready-to-drink cocktail and its inaugural entry into the spirits category.

SweetWater RIFF drinks are crafted with vodka and real fruit juices and come in two offerings, including SweetWater RIFF Citrus and SweetWater RIFF Strawberry Mule.

The ready-to-drink cocktails contain only 105 calories each, 1 gram of carbs, 0.5 grams of natural sugar derived from fruit and no added sugar or any cannabis or THC.

SweetWater RIFF Citrus is made with orange and lime juices and cut with coriander and sea salt. SweetWater RIFF Strawberry Mule is a blend of strawberry and lime juice with a hit of ginger for an extra flavor.

"SweetWater's entry into the spirits category reflects the essence of the SweetWater brand: original, compelling and enticing," said Brian Miesieski, SweetWater's chief marketing officer. "SweetWater RIFF delivers a great-tasting ready-to-drink cocktail with a premium taste developed in partnership with RIFF's own highly curated, expertly made approach. We are incredibly excited to expand and create something that is a great alternative to our incredible selection of beers and seltzers – and believe consumers will love it."

SweetWater RIFF drinks are available in 6-pack 12 oz. slim cans – a first for SweetWater – across the U.S. in select grocery and liquor stores, as well as on-premise bars and restaurants.

"From day one, RIFF has been built on collaborations and creative product innovation," added Bernie Yeung, Tilray's SVP of sales and marketing. "Consistent with this approach, we are thrilled to harness the power of Sweetwater and RIFF, two of our leading brands, to launch Sweetwater RIFF."

TLRY Price Action

Tilray's shares traded 3.87% higher at $11.28 per share during a pre-market session on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Toni Cuenca from Pexels