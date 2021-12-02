Size Does Matter: Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week

The chart shows valuation multiples EV/2022 Revenues and EV/2022 EBITDA arranged in increasing order of 2022 revenue. The yellow and green bars show EV/2022 revenue and EV/2022 EBITDA multiples, both of which are measured on the left vertical axis. The red line shows debt/market cap, and the black line indicates the 2021-2022 revenue growth percent, both of which are measured on the right vertical axis.

The Viridian Capital Chart of the Week highlights key investment, valuation and M&A trends taken from the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker.

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker provides the market intelligence that cannabis companies, investors, and acquirers utilize to make informed decisions regarding capital allocation and M&A strategy. The Deal Tracker is a proprietary information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis and hemp industry. Each week the Tracker aggregates and analyzes all closed deals and segments each according to key metrics:

Since its inception in 2015, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has tracked and analyzed more than 2,500 capital raises and 1,000 M&A transactions totaling over $50 billion in aggregate value.

