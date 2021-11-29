QQQ
$FLGC Enters Beverage Space, Taliban Getting Into Cannabis? — Cannabis Daily November 29, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 29, 2021 3:50 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Mexico's cannabis legalization bill is making the rounds before the vote.

Taliban’s press release causes a diplomatic rift.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

    • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

    • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

    • Irwin Naturals (OTCQB:IWINF)

    • Gage Growth (OTCQX:GAEGF)

    • The Flowr (OTCPK: FLWPF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

