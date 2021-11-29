Xebra's Shares Skyrocket On Receiving Trademarks In Mexico For THC And CBD-Infused Beverage Brands

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTC:XBRAF) (FSE:9YC) confirmed it has been granted trademarks in Mexico for Xebra's THC and CBD infused beverage brands.

The company’s brands that have been given trademarks include: MADCAP soft drinks, and the slogan Crazy Good, HIGHJACK energy drinks and the slogan Enjoy the Trip, VICIOUS CITRUS lemonades, the slogan Lemonade for Renegades HIGHCASTLE waters and the slogan Drink Like a King and Xebra's CBD sports drink CONQUER. Xebra, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, has also been granted the trademark for the slogan It's High Time.

"We are very pleased to have been granted these trademarks in Mexico,” Rodrigo Gallardo, president of Xebra said. “This is another positive step towards positioning Xebra in Mexico, for what is often cited to have the potential to be a huge cannabis consumer market."

About Xebra

On December 1st, 2021, Xebra is expecting a decision from the Mexican Supreme Court, pursuant to which it could be granted an injunction, positioning Xebra to be a first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector. Xebra has also been selected by the Dutch government, out of a competitive pool of applicants, as one of only five companies to compete for two exclusive licenses to cultivate medicinal cannabis in the Netherlands, with an initial six-year guaranteed government contract for each successful party, estimated at CA$100 million ($78.3 million). In Canada, Xebra plans to launch its Vicious Citrous THC Lemonade in the spring of 2022. In Colombia, Xebra is completing agronomical evaluations, to fully register cannabis seed varieties, in anticipation of commercial activities in 2022.

Price Action

Xebra’s shares traded 21.40% higher at 31 cents per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash