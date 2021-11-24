QQQ
+ 0.14
397.34
+ 0.04%
BTC/USD
-740.39
56800.88
-1.29%
DIA
-0.66
358.68
-0.18%
SPY
+ 0.19
468.00
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 1.95
142.55
+ 1.35%
GLD
-0.41
167.69
-0.25%

$250 Million Expected In Cannabis Sales: 'Green Wednesday' Kicks Off Holiday Weed Sales Boost — Cannabis Daily November 24, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 24, 2021 2:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$250 Million Expected In Cannabis Sales: 'Green Wednesday' Kicks Off Holiday Weed Sales Boost — Cannabis Daily November 24, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Let’s dive into some last-minute cannabis stocks and news insights.

Green Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, could bring $90 million in cannabis sales, with the four-day weekend sales surpassing $250 million.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of September 13, 2021. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: $1.25B+ In Financings And M&A, Tilray, KushCo, New York And More

The Week In Cannabis: $1.25B+ In Financings And M&A, Tilray, KushCo, New York And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 27, 2021. Contents read more
Chalice Brands Q3 Revenue Grows 29% YoY To $8M, Closes $4.49M Private Placement

Chalice Brands Q3 Revenue Grows 29% YoY To $8M, Closes $4.49M Private Placement

Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) reported its third-quarter financial results Tuesday with 29% year-over-year revenue growth to $8.0 million and announced it has completed a brokered priva read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, MedMen, Halo Collective, Fire & Flower, Cronos Group, Perfect Union

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, MedMen, Halo Collective, Fire & Flower, Cronos Group, Perfect Union

Halo Collective Hires John Ford As SVP Of Retail Ahead Of Opening Its First California Store Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: HCAND) (Germany: A9K0) announced Friday that it has hired John Ford to serve as senior vice president of retail. read more