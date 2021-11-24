$250 Million Expected In Cannabis Sales: 'Green Wednesday' Kicks Off Holiday Weed Sales Boost — Cannabis Daily November 24, 2021
Let’s dive into some last-minute cannabis stocks and news insights.
Green Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, could bring $90 million in cannabis sales, with the four-day weekend sales surpassing $250 million.
In today's episode we covered the following public companies:
- Flora Growth(NASDAQ:FLGC)
- Planet 13 Hldgs(OTCQX:PLNHF)
- Chalice Brands(OTCQB:CHALF)
- High Tide(NASDAQ:HITI)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
