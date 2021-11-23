Two Important Women-Led Companies Launch Partnership in Florida $TCNNF $OGI — Cannabis Daily November 23, 2021
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space
St. Louis lawmakers move to decriminalize possession and cultivation of marijuana.
Trulieve and Bhang partnership kicks off in Florida.
Public companies mentioned in the episode:
OrganiGram Holdings OGI+9.14%+ Free Alerts
Bhang (OTCQB:BHNGF)
Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF+4.17%+ Free Alerts
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media
Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this Podcast is not intended as, and should not be understood or construed as, financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.