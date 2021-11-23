QQQ
-1.82
401.12
-0.46%
BTC/USD
+ 1230.82
57478.00
+ 2.19%
DIA
+ 1.84
354.36
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 0.57
467.00
+ 0.12%
TLT
-2.12
148.74
-1.45%
GLD
-1.45
170.19
-0.86%

Two Important Women-Led Companies Launch Partnership in Florida $TCNNF $OGI — Cannabis Daily November 23, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 23, 2021 6:19 pm
 The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

St. Louis lawmakers move to decriminalize possession and cultivation of marijuana.

Trulieve and Bhang partnership kicks off in Florida.

Public companies mentioned in the episode:

OrganiGram Holdings OGI+9.14%+ Free Alerts

Bhang (OTCQB:BHNGF)

Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF+4.17%+ Free Alerts

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

The information contained in this Podcast is not intended as, and should not be understood or construed as, financial advice.

