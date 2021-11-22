$UBER Jumps into Canadian Cannabis; NASDAQ Issues MCTO to $CRON — Cannabis Daily November 22, 2021
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space
Uber enters into cannabis space in Ontario, Canada by listing Tokyo Smoke in its marketplace.
In today's episode we covered the following public companies:
Ayr Wellness(OTCQX:AYRWF)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
