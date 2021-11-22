QQQ
$UBER Jumps into Canadian Cannabis; NASDAQ Issues MCTO to $CRON — Cannabis Daily November 22, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 22, 2021 2:34 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Uber enters into cannabis space in Ontario, Canada by listing Tokyo Smoke in its marketplace.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

Ayr Wellness(OTCQX:AYRWF)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

