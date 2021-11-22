QQQ
+ 0.00
403.99
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1771.99
56850.03
-3.02%
DIA
+ 0.00
355.91
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
468.92
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.36
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
172.58
+ 0.02%

Uber Collaborates With Cannabis Retailer Tokyo Smoke For Cannabis Delivery

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 22, 2021 7:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Uber Collaborates With Cannabis Retailer Tokyo Smoke For Cannabis Delivery
  • Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE:UBER) delivery and takeout unit collaborated with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to allow online cannabis orders through Uber Eats in Ontario, Reuters reports.
  • Uber already delivers liquor through its Eats unit. 
  • Previously, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi disclosed an interest in delivering cannabis following its legalization in the U.S.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.09% at $44.71 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Amazon Discusses Cannabis In Washington D.C., Will It Actively Push For Legalization And Why?

Amazon Discusses Cannabis In Washington D.C., Will It Actively Push For Legalization And Why?

In June, corporate giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it was time to adjust its outdated cannabis policy and told the world it will  read more
Uber May Become A Cannabis Player Once Marijuana Federally Legal, Says CEO

Uber May Become A Cannabis Player Once Marijuana Federally Legal, Says CEO

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) revealed Monday the company is open to including cannabis deliveries once the plant is legal on the federal level. read more
IPO Outlook For The Week: Airbnb, DoorDash Lead Highly Anticipated Week

IPO Outlook For The Week: Airbnb, DoorDash Lead Highly Anticipated Week

The highly anticipated debuts of Airbnb and DoorDash are among the seven IPOs markets could see this coming week. read more
What To Expect In The Light Earnings Week Ahead

What To Expect In The Light Earnings Week Ahead

During the last two weeks, the market danced to the tune of earnings of Big Tech and tech in general. Although, we're in for a breather this week with a light earnings schedule. Hopefully, the optimism that the previous two weeks brought will be maintained. read more