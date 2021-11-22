Uber Collaborates With Cannabis Retailer Tokyo Smoke For Cannabis Delivery
- Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE:UBER) delivery and takeout unit collaborated with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to allow online cannabis orders through Uber Eats in Ontario, Reuters reports.
- Uber already delivers liquor through its Eats unit.
- Previously, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi disclosed an interest in delivering cannabis following its legalization in the U.S.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.09% at $44.71 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
