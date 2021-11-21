QQQ
+ 2.24
399.51
+ 0.56%
BTC/USD
-369.45
59338.06
-0.62%
DIA
-3.44
362.79
-0.96%
SPY
-0.87
470.60
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.55
145.26
+ 1.06%
GLD
-1.30
175.24
-0.75%

India Charges Amazon Executives In Alleged Marijuana Smuggling Case

byBibhu Pattnaik
November 21, 2021 2:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
India Charges Amazon Executives In Alleged Marijuana Smuggling Case

Following a bribery case against Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by the Indian government in Sept, the company is now entangled in an alleged marijuana smuggling case

The Indian police have recently charged senior executives of Amazon.com's local unit under narcotics laws in a case of marijuana smuggling via the online retailer's marketplace.

Police arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana on Nov. 14 and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle cannabis in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other Indian states.

The senior executives of Amazon India have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to differences in answers in documents provided by the company.

According to the police report, about 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth roughly $148,000 worth, had been sold via Amazon.

In an official statement, Amazon said that it does not allow the listing or sale of legally prohibited products. It also takes strict action against sellers in case of any infringement.

"The issue was notified to us, and we are currently investigating it," Amazon said.

Also Read: Why Amazon Cares If Weed Is legal

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

How Cannabis Company Cannaphyll Is Marketing On Mass-Consumer Platforms, Google And Amazon

How Cannabis Company Cannaphyll Is Marketing On Mass-Consumer Platforms, Google And Amazon

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.   Cannaphyll is a Florida-based cannabis topical company that specializes in hemp-infused topical skin and body care products.    read more
Why Amazon Cares If Weed Is legal

Why Amazon Cares If Weed Is legal

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. More than most big tech companies, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has taken an active interest in legalization. read more
Legal Weed: Cannabis Dispensaries, Marijuana Stocks And How It All Works

Legal Weed: Cannabis Dispensaries, Marijuana Stocks And How It All Works

By Natán Ponieman via El Planteo. read more
The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More

The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 30, 2021. Contents read more