India Charges Amazon Executives In Alleged Marijuana Smuggling Case

Following a bribery case against Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by the Indian government in Sept, the company is now entangled in an alleged marijuana smuggling case.

The Indian police have recently charged senior executives of Amazon.com's local unit under narcotics laws in a case of marijuana smuggling via the online retailer's marketplace.

Police arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana on Nov. 14 and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle cannabis in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other Indian states.

The senior executives of Amazon India have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to differences in answers in documents provided by the company.

According to the police report, about 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth roughly $148,000 worth, had been sold via Amazon.

In an official statement, Amazon said that it does not allow the listing or sale of legally prohibited products. It also takes strict action against sellers in case of any infringement.

"The issue was notified to us, and we are currently investigating it," Amazon said.

