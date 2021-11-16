QQQ
Trending Up: $TLLTF $VRNOF $UNRV, GOP Cannabis Bill, Cause for Hope? — Cannabis Daily November 16, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 16, 2021 2:44 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Representative Nancy Mace’s Cannabis Legalization Bill is the talk of the town.

On today’s Cannabis Daily, we covered the following public companies:

  • CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI)
  • Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF)
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)
  • InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR)
  • Lowell Farms (OTCQX:LOWLF)
  • Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX:UNRV)
  • TILT Holdings (OTCQX:TLLTF)
  • TPCO Holding (OTCQX:GRAMF)
  • Halo Collective Inc (OTC:HCANF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

