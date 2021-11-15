QQQ
$TCNNF Pushes for World Domination — Cannabis Daily November 15, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 15, 2021 12:13 pm
$TCNNF Pushes for World Domination — Cannabis Daily November 15, 2021

The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Michigan cannabis sales up 58.8% year over year.

MSOS ETF continues to see a strong volume.

Q3 Earnings Continue for Cannabis Stocks:

  • Delta 9 Cannabis(OTCQX:DLTNF)
  • Village Farms Intl(NASDAQ:VFF)
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC:TCNNF)
  • Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTC:CWBHF)
  • Auxly Cannabis Group(OTCQX:CBWTF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

 

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

