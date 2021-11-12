QQQ
+ 3.92
386.68
+ 1%
BTC/USD
-1161.69
63612.57
-1.79%
DIA
+ 1.54
357.92
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 3.09
460.69
+ 0.67%
TLT
-0.83
148.81
-0.56%
GLD
+ 0.27
173.86
+ 0.15%

Why Tilray Shares Are Rising Today

byAdam Eckert
November 12, 2021 2:15 pm
Why Tilray Shares Are Rising Today

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is trading higher Friday on continued legalization hopes amid a Republican-leg marijuana legalization bill.

The stock is also moving in sympathy with Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL), which reported its third-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase program.

Sundial reported quarterly net earnings of $11.3 million Canadian dollars ($8.99 million), which is up from a loss of CAD$71.4 million year-over-year. The company reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of CAD$10.5 million, which is up from an adjusted EBITDA loss of CAD$4.4 million year-over-year.

Sundial reported quarterly net revenue from cannabis segments of CAD$14.4 million, representing a 12% increase year-over-year.

Sundial Growers also announced a share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to CAD$100 million of its shares "from time to time at prevailing market prices."

Under the terms of the program, Sundial Growers can purchase a maximum of 102.8 million shares, representing approximately 5% of the company's issued and outstanding shares.

See Also: Tilray Vs. Aurora: Cannabis Stock Wars Heat Up

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray has traded as high as $67 and as low as $6.66 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.22% at $12.36 at time of publication.

Photo: NickyPe from Pixabay.

