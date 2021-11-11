QQQ
Excitement Brewing in D.C., $ACRHF Trending Up — Cannabis Daily November 11, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 11, 2021 12:58 pm
The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Today On Cannabis Daily, host Elliot Lane continues to go through earnings and recent cannabis legislative news.

  • Cannabis Tweet Storm over Republican legalization proposal
  • Oregon reopening approval process for recreational business licenses
  • New Jersey will accept recreational marijuana licenses beginning next month.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

Charlottes Web Holdings(OTCQX:CWBHF)

Verano Holdings(OTCQX:VRNOF)

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC:ACRHF)

Aleafia Health(OTCQX:ALEAF)

Cresco Labs(OTCQX:CRLBF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF)

GrowGeneration(NASDAQ:GRWG)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

