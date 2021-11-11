Excitement Brewing in D.C., $ACRHF Trending Up — Cannabis Daily November 11, 2021
The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space
Today On Cannabis Daily, host Elliot Lane continues to go through earnings and recent cannabis legislative news.
- Cannabis Tweet Storm over Republican legalization proposal
- Oregon reopening approval process for recreational business licenses
- New Jersey will accept recreational marijuana licenses beginning next month.
In today's episode we covered the following public companies:
Charlottes Web Holdings(OTCQX:CWBHF)
Verano Holdings(OTCQX:VRNOF)
Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC:ACRHF)
Aleafia Health(OTCQX:ALEAF)
Cresco Labs(OTCQX:CRLBF)
Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF)
GrowGeneration(NASDAQ:GRWG)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
