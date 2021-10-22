fbpx

QQQ
-1.60
378.87
-0.42%
BTC/USD
-505.09
61688.06
-0.81%
DIA
+ 1.00
354.96
+ 0.28%
SPY
+ 0.15
453.44
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 1.49
141.07
+ 1.05%
GLD
+ 2.52
164.23
+ 1.51%

Luxembourg To Lead Europe Into Cannabis Era: First EU Country To Legalize Growing Weed For Personal Use

byJelena Martinovic
October 22, 2021 10:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Luxembourg To Lead Europe Into Cannabis Era: First EU Country To Legalize Growing Weed For Personal Use

Adult Luxembourgers will soon be allowed to cultivate cannabis for private consumption, The Guardian reports.

Friday’s announcement by Luxembourg’s government addresses fundamental changes in the country’s approach to recreational cannabis use.

The new bill will allow people aged 18 and above to legally grow up to four cannabis plants per household for personal use.

The legislation also permits trade-in seeds, with no limit on quantity or levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In addition to importing seeds, they will be available in stores and online under the new legislation, which also foresees the domestic production of cannabis seeds for commercial purposes. However, plans for a national production chain and state-regulated distribution are currently on hold due to Covid restrictions.

As such, public consumption and transport of cannabis and cannabis products as well as trade-in cannabis products, other than seeds, remain prohibited.

In addition, the consumption and transport of quantities of up to 3 grams will be classified as a misdemeanor instead of a criminal offense.

Although medical marijuana has been legal in Luxembourg since 2018, officials had announced plans in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use within two years. The latest breakthrough follows lawmakers’ adoption of a motion in May that called for the development of legal cannabis regulations.

A Bill Designed To Keep Potential Consumers Away From Illegal Market

Justice minister Sam Tamson called the changes regarding domestic production and consumption the first step toward full legalization of the plant.

“We thought we had to act, we have an issue with drugs, and cannabis is the drug that is most used and is a large part of the illegal market,” Tamson said.

Luxembourgers who plan to grow cannabis will be allowed to do so at their place of residence, indoors or outdoors, on a balcony, terrace or garden.

“We want to start by allowing people to grow it at home,” Tamson continued. “The idea is that a consumer is not in an illegal situation if he consumes cannabis and that we don’t support the whole illegal chain from production to transportation to selling where there is a lot of misery attached. We want to do everything we can to get more and more away from the illegal black market.”

Currently, there are no fully legal adult-use cannabis countries in Europe; 

Luxembourg is poised to become the first on the Old Continent to legalize growing and using cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of Aphiwat chuangchoem from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Regulations Politics Markets

Related Articles

Grow Your Own: New York Regulators Move To Let Medical Cannabis Patients Grow Their Own Cannabis

Grow Your Own: New York Regulators Move To Let Medical Cannabis Patients Grow Their Own Cannabis

On Thursday, New York’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB) voted to file a regulation that would allow certified patients to cultivate up to six cannabis plants for their own therapeutic use. read more
Flora Growth Corp. Unveils New Cannabis Wellness Brand

Flora Growth Corp. Unveils New Cannabis Wellness Brand

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, and its Flora Lab division is launching Munzhi, a new cannabis wellness brand. read more
Massachusetts Inches Away From Decriminalizing Psychedelics As Forth City Approves Reform

Massachusetts Inches Away From Decriminalizing Psychedelics As Forth City Approves Reform

On Wednesday night, members of the Easthampton City Council passed a resolution that would decriminalize certain entheogenic substances and other drugs, Marijuana Moment reported, making it the fourth Massachusetts city to approve a psychedel read more
2001: A Space Odyssey - Monolith Appears In Front Of DEA HQ, 'Anonymous Apes' Seek End To Antiquated Cannabis Policy

2001: A Space Odyssey - Monolith Appears In Front Of DEA HQ, 'Anonymous Apes' Seek End To Antiquated Cannabis Policy

A group of activists with DC Marijuana Justice (DCMJ) and friends calling themselves the Anonymous Apes, dressed in ape suits and danced around an eight-foot monolith they built outside DEA headquarters in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday, calling on the agency to "evolve" its read more