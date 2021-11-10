QQQ
-2.73
398.05
-0.69%
BTC/USD
+ 1590.26
68537.92
+ 2.38%
DIA
-1.04
364.32
-0.29%
SPY
-1.79
469.17
-0.38%
TLT
-1.86
152.82
-1.23%
GLD
+ 1.62
169.67
+ 0.95%

Cannabis Earnings Scorecard $ACB $VFF — Cannabis Daily November 10, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 10, 2021 11:49 am
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Today On Cannabis Daily, host Elliot Lane goes over this week's earnings and tells us which companies fell short and which ones excelled.

Lane covers the following public companies:

 
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF)
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)
  • Goodness Growth Holdings (OTCQX:GDNSF)
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF)
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
  • TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF)

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

     

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

