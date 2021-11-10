TILT To Distribute AIRO Select Products In Massachusetts Via Expanded Partnership With Cannabis Inhalation Brand

Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) said Wednesday that it has expanded its partnership with multi-state consumer packaged goods company Airo Brands, Inc., beyond its current manufacturing and distribution agreement in Pennsylvania to include Massachusetts.

Currently, AIRO products are available in Massachusetts as the company transitions to TILT subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care to take over production and distribution.

Under the expanded partnership, TILT will distribute popular AIRO products, including the AIROPro, AIROSport, and AIROX, featuring formulations from AIRO's Strain Series, Artisan Series and Live Flower Series, plus additional products throughout the year.

Based in Phoenix, the company said that Airo has been an early client of its subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC since 2016. Airo also licenses exclusive Jupiter products and collaborates on proprietary inhalation technologies.

Airo's produces are available in over 1,250 dispensaries across the United States and Puerto Rico., as it holds a substantial market share in several markets, including Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland and Washington.

"Expanding AIRO to another market demonstrates our commitment to offering brands differentiated services that go beyond standard contract manufacturing and deliver meaningful results for their business and expansion goals," Gary Santo, CEO of TILT said. "Our brand partners are an essential pillar of TILT's commitment to not only help established brands expand but to provide patients and customers with differentiated, high-quality products they can trust."

TLLTF Price Action

TILT shares traded 2.75% lower at $0.339 per share at the market close on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of TILT Holdings Inc.