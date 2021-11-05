QQQ
Greenlane Launches Eyce ORAFLEX Series With Hand-Painted Spoon Pipe

byNina Zdinjak
November 5, 2021 1:27 pm
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) recently announced the launch of the new Eyce ORAFLEX spoon pipe. This is the first innovation launched in the patented ORAFLEX (Overmolded Rubber Art) series by Eyce, offering durability coupled with eye-catching aesthetics and hand-painted features.

"With the release of the ORAFLEX™ spoon pipe, Greenlane continues to prove that innovation is always at the forefront of our work. Consumers can use the pipe confidently, secure in the knowledge that it will be safe from breakage while still keeping up the ever-important flavor of their herbs," said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries on smoking accessories and we are thrilled to bring this new option to our customers. Additionally, the utility patent embodied by ORAFLEX™ is an exciting addition to our robust and rapidly growing portfolio of intellectual property that enables Greenlane to deliver differentiated products."

The ORAFLEX™ spoon pipe is designed with two layers of platinum-cured silicone. The glossy outer layer, combining the hand-crafted inner layer and the ergonomic spoon shape, mirrors the look of the hand-blown glass pipes that are familiar to most consumers. Its firm, sturdy exterior makes it virtually indestructible, ideal for both at-home and on-the-go use. The compact ORAFLEX™ spoon pipe features a removable borosilicate glass bowl, which maintains the flavor of the flower and allows for easy cleaning. With 20 color and design variations available, the ORAFLEX™ spoon pipe can suit any taste.

"When the Eyce team and I first created our brand, we really created a new category of top-tier smoking accessories," said Charles Hoch, general manager of Eyce Brand. "Our brand is a leader in premium silicone smoking products and the ORAFLEX™ spoon is only the start of a new, innovative series by Eyce."

Price Action

Greenlane Holdings’ shares were trading 2.25% lower at $1.74 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Greenlane Holdings

