Detroit Decriminalizes Psychedelics, Reducing Them To 'Lowest Law-Enforcement Priority'

Detroit is the latest to join the growing list of U.S. cities that have decriminalized psychedelic substances, according to preliminary voting results from Tuesday evening.

The measure under which the Motor City would “decriminalize to the fullest extent permitted under Michigan law the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults,” received 62% votes in favor and 38% against, from around 80% of precincts participating, reported Marijuana Moment.

Under the new policy, “the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults” would be considered Detroit’s “lowest law-enforcement priority.”

Detroit joins other jurisdictions that made similar moves, the most recent being Seattle, which in October became the largest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelic substances. Other cities that have decriminalized some or all entheogens include Oakland and Santa Cruz, California, Denver; Colorado; and Ann Arbor, Michigan. California made headlines several times this year concerning its psychedelics decriminalization bill, which has already passed several committees.

Psychedelics also seem to be garnering more and more support in other countries such as Portugal, Brazil, Jamaica and the Netherlands that have

decriminalized some or all entheogens.

Michigan recently made other moves in this regard when the Ann Arbor City Council declared psychedelics like psilocybin, ayahuasca and DMT to be regarded among the city’s lowest law enforcement priorities.

And, Ann Arbor lawmakers recently declared September to be entheogenic plants and fungi awareness month.

Photo: Courtesy of Fiona Smallwood on Unsplash