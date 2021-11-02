QQQ
+ 1.54
385.89
+ 0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 2791.95
63703.06
+ 4.58%
DIA
+ 1.58
357.56
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 1.98
458.06
+ 0.43%
TLT
+ 0.73
145.71
+ 0.5%
GLD
-0.34
167.86
-0.2%

NORML's Updated Publication On CBD & Medical Cannabis Benefits Now Available On Amazon's Kindle

byNina Zdinjak
November 2, 2021 11:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NORML's Updated Publication On CBD & Medical Cannabis Benefits Now Available On Amazon's Kindle

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, better known as NORML announced on Tuesday that its newly updated and revised publication, Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids: A Review of the Recent Scientific Literature, 2000 — 2021, is now available for download on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kindle.  

The 51-year-old Washington-based non-profit noted that all proceeds from the purchase of the new publication will be used to support NORML’s cannabis advocacy efforts. In its early days, NORML received significant financial support over several years from Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) founderHugh Hefner, via his long-term friendship with NORML founder Keith Stroup.

NORML issued the previous edition of this report some four years ago. Since then thousands of new studies have been published. NORML’s latest book includes around 100 of these newly-researched conditions – making it one of the most up-to-date and comprehensive compilations on the benefits of medical cannabis.

The updated edition examines more than 450 peer-reviewed studies analyzing the safety and efficacy of whole-plant marijuana or specific cannabinoids in 23 different health conditions such as chronic pain, fibromyalgia, autism, diabetes, migraine and PTSD. 

“NORML has long advocated for the enactment of evidence-based marijuana policies,” said Paul Armentano, the book’s chief author and NORML’s deputy director. “When it comes to addressing questions specific to the safety and therapeutic efficacy of cannabis, this publication provides the evidence that patients and their physicians – as well as lawmakers – need to know.”

 

Photo: Courtesy of elipepelaquim on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

New York: First State In The Union To Prohibit Employers From Testing Most Employees For Cannabis

New York: First State In The Union To Prohibit Employers From Testing Most Employees For Cannabis

New York residents need not fear losing their jobs due to recreational marijuana use anymore. read more
The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More

The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 30, 2021. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: Amazon Lobbies In DC, Colombia's New Law, Big IPOs And More

The Week In Cannabis: Amazon Lobbies In DC, Colombia's New Law, Big IPOs And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of July 16, 2021. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: Amazon, Canopy's Earnings, Africa's Largest Co., Drake, Ashley Benson And More

The Week In Cannabis: Amazon, Canopy's Earnings, Africa's Largest Co., Drake, Ashley Benson And More

Another busy week in cannabis saw the stock market post generalized losses, as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) came out in support of the federal legalization of marijuana, announcing it will drop marijuana testing requirements for some of its workers. read more