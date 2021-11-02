NORML's Updated Publication On CBD & Medical Cannabis Benefits Now Available On Amazon's Kindle

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, better known as NORML announced on Tuesday that its newly updated and revised publication, Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids: A Review of the Recent Scientific Literature, 2000 — 2021, is now available for download on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kindle.

The 51-year-old Washington-based non-profit noted that all proceeds from the purchase of the new publication will be used to support NORML’s cannabis advocacy efforts. In its early days, NORML received significant financial support over several years from Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) founder, Hugh Hefner, via his long-term friendship with NORML founder Keith Stroup.

NORML issued the previous edition of this report some four years ago. Since then thousands of new studies have been published. NORML’s latest book includes around 100 of these newly-researched conditions – making it one of the most up-to-date and comprehensive compilations on the benefits of medical cannabis.

The updated edition examines more than 450 peer-reviewed studies analyzing the safety and efficacy of whole-plant marijuana or specific cannabinoids in 23 different health conditions such as chronic pain, fibromyalgia, autism, diabetes, migraine and PTSD.

“NORML has long advocated for the enactment of evidence-based marijuana policies,” said Paul Armentano, the book’s chief author and NORML’s deputy director. “When it comes to addressing questions specific to the safety and therapeutic efficacy of cannabis, this publication provides the evidence that patients and their physicians – as well as lawmakers – need to know.”

Photo: Courtesy of elipepelaquim on Unsplash