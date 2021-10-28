Flora Growth's Beauty Division To Launch CBD Skincare Products With GlossWire

Cannabis cultivator and manufacturer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced Thursday that its Flora Beauty division has signed an agreement with GlossWire to feature its two skincare brands, MIND Naturals, and Awe (Ô), on GlossWire's digital beauty marketplace, beginning on November 10.

Luis Merchan, Flora's president and CEO, said teaming up with GlossWire increases market awareness for MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô) and allows the company to differentiate its brands by tailoring products and offerings to customers' needs.

"We are very excited to see an innovative technology platform like GlossWire seek our brands for their marketplace," Merchan continued. "This unique intersection of tech and beauty allows for discovery, storytelling, and a deeper understanding of the customer."

Kimberly Carney, GlossWire's founder and CEO, added that "both MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô) fit the criteria of what we look for when bringing on both emerging and established beauty brands."

As an innovative global marketplace, GlossWire features a highly curated mix of emerging and established brands that impact the beauty and grooming spaces.

"The fact that both are under the Flora umbrella allows us to have a larger conversation about how we can support them from a trend and technology perspective, which is what the GlossWire marketplace excels at providing for both brands and the consumer," Carney said.

