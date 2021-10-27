fbpx

Cresco Expands Florida Retail Footprint, Hits Milestone Opening 40th Cannabis Dispensary Nationwide

byJelena Martinovic
October 27, 2021 9:30 am
Vertically integrated multistate operator Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced Wednesday the opening of a new store in Oakland Park, Florida, its 40th store nationwide.

The new Sunnyside dispensary is the company’s second location in Broward County, fifth in South Florida and 11th in the Sunshine State.

Located at 499 E Oakland Park Blvd and minutes away from the I-95 highway, the new shop will serve patients with a medical card issued by the state of Florida.

“Oakland Park marks our 40th Sunnyside dispensary nationwide as we continue to go deeper in strategic states to bring our award-winning brands to more patients and consumers every day,” Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs said. “We’ve proven in both adult-use and medical markets like Illinois and Pennsylvania that when consumers have choice, our products are some of the most sought-after. I look forward to expanding access to these products across the state of Florida and taking market share.”

On Tuesday, the company opened its first retail location in the Panhandle, 10th in Florida and 39th nationwide.

With nearly 1,500 square feet, the new store at 302 N Monroe St. Sunnyside Tallahassee resides in the heart of downtown in one of the city’s busiest districts, Governor’s Walk.

The store’s offering includes products from Cresco’s One Plant brand known for high-quality hand-trimmed flower, and solventless live rosin concentrates, including hang-dried and hand-trimmed flower, pre-rolled joints, vapes, concentrates, solventless ice hash products like live rosin and traditional distillate products including vaporizer cartridges and topicals.

More recent news from Cresco:

CRLBF Price Action

Cresco’s shares traded 1.39% lower at $7.81 per share after the market close on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Amina Filkins from Pexels

