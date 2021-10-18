Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: TILT, Trulieve, Hemp Inc, Cresco Labs

TILT Kicks Of Sales At Its Commonwealth Alternative Care Brockton, MA Location

Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) announced that its Commonwealth Alternative Care Brockton, Massachusetts location has kicked of cannabis sales.

The grand opening took place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17.

In addition, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control has awarded the CAC Brockton location a final adult-use retail establishment license, with sales to commence pending final inspection by the regulatory body.

Located at 1090 W. Chestnut Street, the store spans 2,574 square feet.

"We are proud to begin serving Brockton patients with premium product offerings in a welcoming and educational environment," said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT, who was recently interviewed by Benzinga's Maureen Meehan on the first day of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City. "Our Massachusetts team has been working diligently to bring this project to fruition, and we are grateful to not only Mayor Robert Sullivan but also to the Brockton City Council and Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for their continued support as we reach this milestone."

Trulieve Reopens Five More Four More Cannabis Dispensaries Formerly Branded As Harvest House Of Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has continued its store opening streak in Florida.

After reopening stores in North Port and Kissimmee, formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis, the Tallahassee, Florida-based company reopened five additional dispensaries in

Longwood, Jacksonville Gainesville, Kissimmee and West Palm Beach, Florida.

The reopenings follow Trulieve's and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.'s wrapping of their previously announced billion-dollar merger in early October after months of negotiations.

Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO who recently purchased a stake in the company and now owns some 81,429 of its shares, joined other CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis industry featured at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which was held last week (Oct. 14-15) in New York.

Rivers told the full house at the conference that having a strategy and "very identified targets with very specifically measurable results," as well as developing the business around key regions, is what it takes to become and stay a big player in the cannabis industry, adding that the "southeast is really the next new frontier of cannabis reform in this country."

Hemp, Inc.Opens Natural Blüm's New Retail Store in Boulder City, NV

Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP) recently announced the grand opening of Natural Blüm's retail store in Boulder City, Nevada.

The local community has embraced the renowned brands from the King of Hemp and Midnight Express smokeables to the Bomb Balm topical, the Las Vegas company revealed.

Their line has expanded beyond 31 flavors of delicious gummies to include spa essentials like bath salts and sugar scrubs, to name a few.

King of Hemp line of products includes Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker.

"Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.'s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as Natural Blüm Boulder City, NV," said Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.'s chief visionary consultant.

"Hemp, Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market."

Cresco Labs Announces Conversion Of 8 One Plant Florida-Based Stores To Sunnyside

Vertically integrated multistate operator Cresco Labs recently announced the conversion of One Plant dispensary to its Sunnyside national retail brand, following approval from the Florida Department of Health's Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

The eight One Plant retail locations in Avon Park, Bonita Springs, Boynton Beach, Orlando-Fern Park, Jacksonville, Ocala, Port St. Lucie and St. Petersburg transitioned to Sunnyside the company said.

The Chicago-based company announced earlier this year that it was acquiring Bluma Wellness Inc.(CSE:BWEL) (OTCQX:BMWLF), a company, which under its operating subsidiary "One Plant Florida," has been expanding its retail footprint within the Sunshine State.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash