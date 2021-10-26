Michigan Chamber of Commerce Applauds House Approval of Cannabis Safety Act

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday applauded the House Regulatory Reform Committee's approval of the Michigan Cannabis Safety Act, which is intended to help improve safety and ensure fairness in Michigan's growing cannabis industry and to create a Specialty Medical Grower license for unlicensed cannabis growers.

On October 5th, the Michigan Chamber announced its full support for the bipartisan legislation and testified before the House Regulatory Reform Committee.

Rich Studley, president and CEO of the chamber said "Michigan voters changed the landscape when they chose to legalize both recreational and medical cannabis.”

Meanwhile, Wendy Block, vice president of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the chamber added that "the Michigan Cannabis Safety Act will help bring the huge illicit market into the regulated system to ensure all cannabis products sold in Michigan are safe, tested, labeled and taxed."

Block stressed that it was time to ensure all cannabis providers follow the same rules and standards such as tracking and licensing.

"The Chamber applauds the House Regulatory Reform Committee for taking this critical step toward helping Michigan become a national leader in cannabis safety and innovation," Block said in a press release.

"This legislation creates the framework for a new class of licensees to join the licensed marketplace and create thousands of new businesses. We encourage the full House to pass this important legislation without delay."