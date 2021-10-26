fbpx

Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands' Stock Plunges As It Misses On Q3 2021 Revenue, Lowers Its 2021 Outlook

byJelena Martinovic
October 26, 2021 11:31 am
Zig-Zag rolling papers producer, Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), reported its financial results on Tuesday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the company announced that its net sales increased 5.5% year over year to $109.9 million, missing estimates by $3.03 million, according to Seeking Alpha.

"Our third-quarter performance fell within our expectations with sales growth of 11% in our core business despite facing the headwind of COVID-related consumption and other benefits we experienced in the prior-year period," Larry Wexler, president and CEO of Turning Point Brands said.

Q3 Financial Highlights

  • Gross profit increased 12.3% year-over-year to $54.3 million.
  • Net income totaled $13.4 million, up by 49.3% from the last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA came in positive at $26.3 million, representing a 9.9% increase over the same period of 2020.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.65 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72 as compared to $0.44 and $0.69 in the same period one year ago, respectively.
  • Zig-Zag products segment accounted for 38% of total net sales in the period, increasing by 17.4% to $42.2 million.
  • Zig-Zag products segment gross profit increased 11.5 percent to $23.7 million.
  • Net sales of Stoker's Products increased 2.4 percent to $30.5 million on double-digit growth of the company's Moist Snuff Tobacco business.
  • Stoker's Products segment gross profit increased 6.6 percent to $17.1 million.
  • NewGen products segment accounted for 34 % of total net sales in the quarter.
  • Net sales of NewGen Products decreased 3.2%to $37.2 million due to the regulatory environment in the vape distribution business, which experienced a high-single-digit decline.

"Zig-Zag had another robust quarter driven by our strategic initiatives and growth within our Canadian business," Wexler explained, adding that "Stoker's saw double-digit growth in our Moist Snuff Tobacco (MST) business which drove growth in the overall segment."

2021 Outlook And Share Repurchase Authorization

Turning Point Brands expects to generate between $433 million and $443 million in net sales for the full fiscal year. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $104 to $108 million.

Other projections for the period include:

  • Stock compensation and non-cash incentive expense of $8 million.
  • Cash interest expense of $19 million and GAAP interest expense of $21 million.

Effective income tax rate of 23% to 24%.

Capital expenditures of $6 million.

On Monday, the company's board of directors increased its share repurchase authorization by $30.7 million to $50 million.

The sum includes $19.3 million available for repurchases under the board's previous authorization approved on February 25, 2020.

More recent news from Turning Point Brands:

TPB Price Action

Turning Point Brands' shares traded 17.63% lower at $40.04 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Markus Winkler on Unsplash

