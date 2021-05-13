fbpx
Turning Point Brands' Zig-Zag Seeks To Offset Carbon Footprint Via New Partnership

byJavier Hasse
May 13, 2021 4:48 pm
Turning Point Brands' Zig-Zag Seeks To Offset Carbon Footprint Via New Partnership

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), a consumer products company that markets brands including Zig-Zag, has partnered with the environmental non-profit, One Tree Planted. The initiative’s goal is to offset the company’s carbon footprint produced by Zig-Zag paper products by restoring U.S. forests and cultivating a healthy climate.

“Turning Point Brands is committed to environmental sustainability, and we recognize our responsibility to help make a difference,” said Ryan Parker, Brand Manager at Zig-Zag. “As we strive to ensure that Zig-Zag paper products are ethically sourced with environmental impact as a priority, this partnership with One Tree Planted is a key opportunity for us, along with our valued customers, to further support our planet.” 

This initiative follows a year of destructive wildfires across the United States, which saw the devastation of forests. For every online customer purchase via the Zig-Zag website, a tree will be planted in a California forest – the region which suffered the most damage in 2020 than ever before. 

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

Photo by Jon Flobrant on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

