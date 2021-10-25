fbpx

Columbia Care Teams Up With Rapper Pitbull On The Launch Of New CBD Product Line

byNina Zdinjak
October 25, 2021 10:03 am
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced Monday it has teamed up with an American rapper and singer Armando Christian Pérez a.k.a. Pitbull to launch N2P – a new line of CBD products. 

The idea behind the N2P CBD line is to change the negative perception of CBD products, revealing their benefits. N2P in the name stands for: negative to positive

“I’m honored to partner with Columbia Care to announce our new CBD line N2P (Negative to Positive),” Perez (Pitbull) said in a statement. “N2P is an all-natural, high-quality product directed at the therapeutic benefits of CBD. It’s designed to help customers stay focused, positive and feeling their best. It’s our goal to change the perception of the health and wellness benefits of CBD products. We look forward to sharing N2P with fans around the world, dale!”

The newly-launched products are meticulously crafted to use the plant’s full potential helping consumers with everyday wellness like recovery from exercise, better sleep routine and de-stressing. The initial product offerings will feature lip balms, salves, tinctures and sour gummies. Chocolate products will be released later in 2021.

“We are committed to changing the conversation around CBD and providing a line of products that people can trust and expect that they’ll receive the best experience possible,” Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care said. “We’ve partnered with Pitbull because of his passion for CBD and high-quality excellence. Together, we’re working to introduce premium, full-spectrum CBD products for customers who are enthusiastic about health and wellness, but also for those who are curious about CBD and have been hesitant to try it – we want everyone to be able to change a negative to a positive.”

Price Action 

Columbia Care’s shares were trading 1.47% higher at $3.44 per share at the time of writing Monday morning. 

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

