fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.31
364.32
+ 0.63%
BTC/USD
+ 4774.14
62122.08
+ 8.32%
DIA
+ 3.70
345.43
+ 1.06%
SPY
+ 3.26
439.24
+ 0.74%
TLT
-0.85
146.73
-0.58%
GLD
-2.66
170.66
-1.58%

Columbia Care Launches California Cannabis Brand Classix In 5 New Markets Across US

byJelena Martinovic
October 15, 2021 3:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Columbia Care Launches California Cannabis Brand Classix In 5 New Markets Across US

Cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWFhas launched Classix, a heritage California product brand, in five additional markets: Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Classix is now available in all five new markets with 3.5g whole flower and a five-pack of pre-rolls, with plans to launch across additional markets in 2022 with a wider variety of products.

“Classix is a timeless lifestyle brand that has built an amazing following in California," said Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care. "As the newest member of our national brand portfolio, we are so excited to bring another trusted, high-quality product to consumers across the country. Classix was built to be fun, light-hearted, and pay homage to the musical moments that build a community around cannabis and is brought to life with unique and eye-catching packaging."

The products can be purchased in a number of the company’s dispensaries, including Cannabist, and third-party partners in six markets.

In September, the New York-based company received approval from the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) to operate as Cannabist, with 14 dispensary locations across the state being renamed effective immediately.

Channon emphasized that the company has “established the necessary supply chain infrastructure to enable the biggest single-day flower brand launch across multiple markets by any multi-state operator to date.”

Columbia recently kicked off cannabis sales at Cannabist at 21 Milk Street in downtown Boston, ahead of its debut in Missouri with a new retail location in Hermann.

CCHWF Price Action: Columbia Care's stock traded 2.2% lower to $3.45 at publication time.

Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Care Inc.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: NUGS, PA Options For Wellness, Trulieve, Columbia Care

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: NUGS, PA Options For Wellness, Trulieve, Columbia Care

NUGS Announces New LA Dispensary Brand And Coming Cultivation Expansion Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC: NUGS) recently announced the upcoming grand opening of the Company’s customer-facing cannabis dispensary brand, MDRN Tree. read more
Columbia Care Kicks Off Sales At Boston Cannabist Dispensary, Announces Social Equity Partnerships In Virginia

Columbia Care Kicks Off Sales At Boston Cannabist Dispensary, Announces Social Equity Partnerships In Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) said Thursday it has obtained approval from the Cannabis Control Commission and the Boston Cannabis Board to launch operations as Cannabist at 21 Milk Street in downtown Boston, its co-located adult-use and medical dispensa read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Expands In California, Trulieve, 4Front And Columbia Care Each Open Stores

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Expands In California, Trulieve, 4Front And Columbia Care Each Open Stores

Trulieve Opens Store In Leesburg, 97th Nationwide Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) kicked off sales at its new dispensary at 106 W North Blvd Suite 105 in Leesburg, Florida, Saturday, August 14. read more
Cannabis Retailer Columbia Care Rolls Out New National Retail Experience

Cannabis Retailer Columbia Care Rolls Out New National Retail Experience

Cannabis retailer Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced the launch of its new retail brand, Cannabist. read more