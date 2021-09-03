fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
380.40
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1530.69
50777.33
+ 3.11%
DIA
+ 0.02
354.85
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.04
453.15
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.54
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
169.24
+ 0.01%

Columbia Care In Florida Rebrands To Cannabist

byNina Zdinjak
September 3, 2021 8:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Columbia Care In Florida Rebrands To Cannabist

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) confirmed Thursday it has received approval from the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) to operate as Cannabist.

Effective immediately, Columbia Care’s 14 dispensary locations across the state will be renamed Cannabist. Patients will continue to have access to the same high-quality cannabis products at their preferred dispensaries and will begin seeing retail improvements that reflect the new Cannabist brand and shopping experience.

Cannabis is the New York-based company’s new retail brand launched earlier this summer.

“This approval signals the next chapter for our footprint and development in Florida,” Jesse Channon, Columbia Care’s chief gowth officer stated. “Since the beginning of the year, we have introduced a number of new products, such as edibles, and patients now have more than 100 products to choose from across our 14 locations. We are grateful to the State’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use who supported us in this decision and look forward to building on the momentum to share the true Cannabist experience with Floridians over the coming months.”

Columbia Care assets in Florida will now be reported as Cannabist in the weekly OMMU reports.

More recent news from Columbia Care:

Should You Buy Columbia Care Shares Right Now? This Analyst Explains

NY College To Offer Cannabis Minor Degree, Supported By Berner's Cookies, Chris Webber's Fund, Columbia Care, Others

 Columbia Care Reports 232% YoY Pop In Q2 2021 Revenue, QoQ Improvement In Gross And EBITDA Margins

Cantor Fitzgerald Says Columbia Care Could Be Attractive To Canadian Companies, Lowers Price Target Ahead Of Company Earnings

Price Action

Columbia Care’s shares closed Thursday market session 0.49% higher at $4.08 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Expands In California, Trulieve, 4Front And Columbia Care Each Open Stores

Trulieve Opens Store In Leesburg, 97th Nationwide Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) kicked off sales at its new dispensary at 106 W North Blvd Suite 105 in Leesburg, Florida, Saturday, August 14. read more

Jay-Z Backed $GRAMF Appoints First Black CEO In Big Cannabis - Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/17

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

The Week In Cannabis: An Earnings Avalanche, Biden's Clemency Plans, Cuomo's Resignation And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 13, 2021, which was marked by earnings reports out of many of the largest companies in the space – all details below. read more

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Green Dragon, Columbia Care, Superette, Trulieve, Verano, Gage, Ayr Wellness

Green Dragon Opens First Two Florida Medical Cannabis Stores With Plans To Launch More By Year-End Cannabis operator Green Dragon has kicked off sales at its first two dispensaries in South Florida. read more