Columbia Care In Florida Rebrands To Cannabist

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) confirmed Thursday it has received approval from the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) to operate as Cannabist.

Effective immediately, Columbia Care’s 14 dispensary locations across the state will be renamed Cannabist. Patients will continue to have access to the same high-quality cannabis products at their preferred dispensaries and will begin seeing retail improvements that reflect the new Cannabist brand and shopping experience.

Cannabis is the New York-based company’s new retail brand launched earlier this summer.

“This approval signals the next chapter for our footprint and development in Florida,” Jesse Channon, Columbia Care’s chief gowth officer stated. “Since the beginning of the year, we have introduced a number of new products, such as edibles, and patients now have more than 100 products to choose from across our 14 locations. We are grateful to the State’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use who supported us in this decision and look forward to building on the momentum to share the true Cannabist experience with Floridians over the coming months.”

Columbia Care assets in Florida will now be reported as Cannabist in the weekly OMMU reports.

More recent news from Columbia Care:

Should You Buy Columbia Care Shares Right Now? This Analyst Explains

NY College To Offer Cannabis Minor Degree, Supported By Berner's Cookies, Chris Webber's Fund, Columbia Care, Others

Columbia Care Reports 232% YoY Pop In Q2 2021 Revenue, QoQ Improvement In Gross And EBITDA Margins

Cantor Fitzgerald Says Columbia Care Could Be Attractive To Canadian Companies, Lowers Price Target Ahead Of Company Earnings

Price Action

Columbia Care’s shares closed Thursday market session 0.49% higher at $4.08 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash