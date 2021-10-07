fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.30
356.37
+ 0.92%
BTC/USD
-826.40
54488.60
-1.49%
DIA
+ 3.53
340.59
+ 1.03%
SPY
+ 3.75
431.15
+ 0.86%
TLT
-1.51
145.90
-1.05%
GLD
-0.90
165.93
-0.55%

Former Tilray CEO Joins Psychedelics Company

byNatan Ponieman
October 7, 2021 4:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Former Tilray CEO Joins Psychedelics Company

More big names in cannabis are switching to psychedelics.

Greg Engel, former CEO of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) has become the latest cannabis veteran to join the psychedelics industry, taking on the role of director at Clairvoyant Therapeutics.

Clairvoyant is a Canadian biotech company focused on the clinical validation of psilocybin in the Canadian, U.K. and European Union markets.

The company is currently on the road to receiving approval to begin a phase 2 trial on psilocybin for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Previously, Engel also served as the Canadian general manager for Forest Laboratories, now part of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Encysive, now part of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Engel is not the first high-profile cannabis executive to join a psychedelics company.

Bruce Linton, former CEO and co-founder of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), recently stepped down from the board of MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD) after two years with the psychedelics unicorn.

Vic Neufeld, former CEO of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) currently serves as executive chairman of Havn Life Sciences (CSE:HAVN) (OTC:HAVLF), a company working to develop a supply chain around natural psychedelic compounds.

Photo: Image extracted from Youtube.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets