Former Tilray CEO Joins Psychedelics Company

More big names in cannabis are switching to psychedelics.

Greg Engel, former CEO of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) has become the latest cannabis veteran to join the psychedelics industry, taking on the role of director at Clairvoyant Therapeutics.

Clairvoyant is a Canadian biotech company focused on the clinical validation of psilocybin in the Canadian, U.K. and European Union markets.

The company is currently on the road to receiving approval to begin a phase 2 trial on psilocybin for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Previously, Engel also served as the Canadian general manager for Forest Laboratories, now part of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Encysive, now part of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Engel is not the first high-profile cannabis executive to join a psychedelics company.

Bruce Linton, former CEO and co-founder of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), recently stepped down from the board of MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD) after two years with the psychedelics unicorn.

Vic Neufeld, former CEO of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) currently serves as executive chairman of Havn Life Sciences (CSE:HAVN) (OTC:HAVLF), a company working to develop a supply chain around natural psychedelic compounds.

