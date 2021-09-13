New Cannabis Products From Jay-Z's MONOGRAM, Caliva And Curaleaf's Select

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

MONOGRAM LOOSIES

TPCO Holding Corp (OTC:GRAMF)’s MONOGRAM, Jay-Z’s cannabis brand, launched its LOOSIES PREROLL PACKS in two strains.

No.01 Medium offers cerebral effects to help chill, focus and confidently tackle obstacles in your path. No.03 Heavy has relaxing effects that invite users to step back and smell the flowers.

Each LOOSIES PREROLL PACK contains four 0.4g prerolls that have been individually wrapped and filled with flower grown in small batches to maintain control and quality. The flower is hand-selected and hand-finished by MONOGRAM experts and then produced to exacting standards. LOOSIES are available in California at Caliva retail stores, via delivery at Caliva.com and on the Caliva app, which is available for download through the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store.

“We’re excited to make MONOGRAM’s most popular top-shelf flower available for the first time in our Loosies Preroll Packs – they’re a great alternative for those looking for the No.01 and No.03 flavors in a more convenient format that can be taken on the go. For me, No.01 Medium provides a boost of focus, while No.03 Heavy helps me relax and unwind after a long day,” De Watson, MONOGRAM’s culture and cultivation ambassador, told Benzinga.

Well by Caliva

Caliva, another company owned by TPCO Holding Corp. (dba The Parent Company) released a line of CBD- and THC-based lotions and tinctures under the Well by Caliva brand.

Well by Caliva lotions and tinctures feature functional CBD:THC ratios that support whole-body wellness in three categories, Well Balanced, Well Rested and Well Relieved, allowing consumers to pick the products to meet their needs.

“We are excited to be expanding our wellness category with the release of our line of CBD and THC lotions and tinctures. As part of The Parent Company’s mission to provide access and entry points into cannabis, we knew that a wellness line that uses the combination of CBD and THC for more powerful effects would be attractive to consumers. Our new line of Well by Caliva products offer the same high quality that consumers have come to trust from The Parent Company, at an affordable price,” said Dennis O’Malley, COO of The Parent Company.

Select Diamonds And Sugar

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF)'s Select launched two new live resin concentrates: Select Diamonds and Select Sugar, now available in California and Arizona.

Select Diamonds contains THC-A crystals that are larger than 3mm in size. These multi-faceted stones are big enough to hand-select as you prep your dab. Because of their rock-like nature, you can expect separation between the diamond crystals and the integrated HTE.

contains THC-A crystals that are These multi-faceted stones are big enough to hand-select as you prep your dab. Because of their rock-like nature, you can expect separation between the diamond crystals and the integrated HTE. Select Sugar contains THC-A crystals, which are smaller than 3mm in size. As the name suggests, Sugar is a granular slushy texture, designed to easily scoop onto a dab tool. With Sugar, the HTE blends more smoothly with the finer granules, so you can expect a more even consistency and flavor distribution.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.