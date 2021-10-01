EXCLUSIVE First Look: Nirvana Reimagined As House Music With The Aid Of Hallucinogens, LGBTQIA+ Organization GLAAD

Tech Row Records, a “shamanistic” label that brought together a diverse group of people to achieve genre-bending versions of Nirvana songs with the aid of hallucinogens, is releasing “Come As You Are,” the debut video from the full-length album Nirvana Reimagined as House and Techno.

Below is an exclusive look at the new video, ahead of its official release:

Music With A Cause

Distributed by Fat Beats Records, the psychedelic tribute to Kurt Cobain is co-directed by house music pioneer Chip E., who is known for his work with Carl Cox and Frankie Knuckles.

See also: Cannabis Advocate Jonathan Hay Drops New Jazz Album, Looking To Repeat Recent Billboard Success

Filmed in Dallas, Texas, the Tech Row team feels the video’s abstract visuals capture Cobain’s advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights. Under the leadership of transgender activist and Ted Talks speaker Daniella Carter, Tech Row Records understands that while entertainment culture is more accepting of the LGBTQIA+ community, there is still a resistance to full acceptance and inclusion of artists of all races, classes, gender and sexualities.

Microdosing For Big Results

This familiar, yet modern house and techno mix of Nirvana’s classic was recorded with Grammy-award-winning musician Maurice Brown, known for his collaborations with Anderson Paak.

The undeniable compassion, love, purpose, intent and anti-establishment views expressed throughout the music of Nirvana echo the psychedelic spirit of the rave and LGBTQIA+ gatherings, producer Jonathan Hay explained

“Microdosing LSD has also drastically helped both my creative process and mental health,” said Hay, who is a vocal proponent of medical cannabis as well.

‘Leave Us The F**k Alone’

“Come As You Are” reminds the world of the legacy that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain left behind- even if it wasn't recognized at the time. Cobain was a fierce advocate for the LGBTQIA+ populace in a time when many entertainers were afraid to speak out.

See also: Music Publicist And Cannabis Advocate Taps 'Tiger King' Producer To Tell Harrowing Tale

Roughly three decades ago, Cobain confessed to The Advocate that “If any of you, in any way, hate homosexuals, people of a different color or women, please do this one favor for us – leave us the f**k alone. Don’t come to our show and don’t buy our record.”

Nirvana Reimagined As House & Techno was recorded in both Brooklyn and Venice Beach, with JPatt from The Knocks (Sofi Tukker), Mink (Teksupport), Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page, Fishbone bassist John Norwood Fisher, 41x (Bhanga Bangla), Daniella Carter (GLAAD), Sara Cooper (Carl Cox) and many more.

The album features 27 songs to honor the 27 years since Kurt Cobain's death and the 27 years he lived with meaningful purpose, inspiring the world to change. The electronic musical project is committed to further helping Cobain's unapologetic narrative of LGBTQ+ visibility, advancement and advocating for victims of rape and sexual abuse.

Más contenido sobre psicodélicos en español en El Planteo.