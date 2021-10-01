Avicanna Ships Its Feminized Cannabis Seeds To Peru And Argentina

Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) confirmed Friday it has completed its first commercial exports of its proprietary genetics in the form of feminized cannabis seeds to Peru and Argentina, via its subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S.

The seeds are part of Avicanna’s supply chain business unit branded as Aureus, which also includes in its portfolio feminized seeds, full-spectrum extracts, distillates, isolated cannabinoids (CBD, THC, CBG, and other rare cannabinoids) and bulk formulations.

“After several years of R&D developing our breeding program, we have established a world-renown genetics platform and established a regulatory pathway for the export of our genetics into what is now 4 countries,” Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna LATAM. "We are thrilled that our pioneering efforts have enabled us to supply and support our Argentine and Peruvian partners with their long-term medicinal cannabis cultivation programs. With this program, we are delivering federally registered genetics that are optimized and standardized for industrial agronomic performance in both greenhouse and outdoor cultivation models.”

Cannabis Laws In Peru And Argentina

Peruvian legislation allows for the importation, distribution, and sale of cannabis, its seeds, its extracts and derived products, for medical and scientific research purposes.

Current Argentine legislation allows for the importation, distribution, and sale of cannabis, its seeds, its extracts and derived products, for medical and scientific research purposes related to the treatment of patients with refractory epilepsy under the Exception Access Regime.

Argentina also allows for certain government agencies to cultivate cannabis in collaboration with provincial agencies to whom Avicanna is supplying genetics.

Price Action

Avicanna’s shares were trading 2.29% lower at 69 cents per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash