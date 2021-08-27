Avicanna Reaches Brazil With Aureus Branded Full Spectrum Psychoactive CBD Cannabis Extracts

Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) revealed Friday that it has completed its first commercial export of 20 kg of high CBD full spectrum psychoactive cannabis extracts to Brazil via its majority-owned Colombian subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH”). The shipment is related to the previously announced three-year master supply agreement that SMGH executed with a leading Brazilian pharmaceutical in July 2021.

This marks the 11th country to which Avicanna has successfully completed the export of Aureus-branded products, which demonstrates the Company’s capabilities, innovation and regulatory expertise.

With a forecasted total market size of approximately USD $9 billion by 2025, Brazil is expected to be one of the largest cannabis markets globally and the largest in Latin America, particularly for medicinal cannabis products. The cannabis extracts shipped by Avicanna will be used in the production of several products, to will be registered and commercialized in Brazil through RDC 327/19, which regulates manufacturing, registration, importation and dispensing of cannabis-derived products.

“This export represents a key milestone for our team and a validation of our capabilities as we continue to lead the way with our products and have now entered our 11th country with the Aureus brand,” Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna LATAM, stated. “The export to Brazil also confirms the regulatory pathway and acts as a proof of concept in the largest market in South America where we aim to establish long-lasting supply relationships with our Brazilian pharmaceutical partners.”

More recent news from Avicanna:

Avicanna Stock Down On Announcing $2.12M Raise Via Secured Term Loan Financing

Musical Past, Cannabis Innovation And 'Buying Without Seeing': Meet Carlos Vives Jr., Avicanna's Director Of Genetics

Avicanna Teams Up With Heritage Cannabis To Bring Its CBD Products To Medical Marijuana Patients In Canada

Price Action

Avicanna’s shares closed Thursday market session at 76 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Joel Muniz on Unsplash