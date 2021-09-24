Avicanna Files Patent For New Cannabinoid-Based Epilepsy Medication

Avicanna Inc., (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) a biopharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid-based medicines, has filed a provisional patent application that aims to patent the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation for reducing or eliminating seizures and sudden death in epilepsy.

Encompassed in the company’s approach to develop, manufacture and commercialize plant-derived, cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals is the research that led to this patent application.

The findings originated from a collaboration with epilepsy researcher Dr. Peter Carlen at the University Health Network in Canada.

In preclinical research, preliminary in vitro studies determined that treatment with the formulation produced significant anticonvulsant effects as compared to treatment with CBD or THC alone.

In addition to anti-convulsant properties, the formulation could have strong potential to treat patients diagnosed with intractable forms of epilepsies and at risk of seizure-induced “Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.”

These claims still need to be proven in further preclinical and human clinical trials in order to advance into a commercialization stage.

"The exceptional research conducted by Dr. Carlen’s team with support from our R&D team, and the resulting patent submission will be a major driver for guiding our long-term drug and clinical development plans, particularly since it is in the area with an existing FDA approved cannabinoid-based drug,” said Avicanna CEO Aras Azadian, in reference to Epidiolex, an FDA-approved CBD medication for epileptic seizures.

“If granted, this patent application will provide Avicanna with protection on the use of the Formulation Candidate within a specified ratio of cannabinoids, alone or in combination with other anti-epileptic agents,” noted the company in a press release.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.