Curaleaf's Select Launches New Vape Technology With Cliq By Select

byJelena Martinovic
September 22, 2021 11:30 am
Curaleaf's Select Launches New Vape Technology With Cliq By Select

Cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) has unveiled Cliq by Select, a breakthrough hardware system from its Select brand.

The move comes on the heels of introducing two new live resin concentrates, Select Diamonds and Select Sugar, which are now available in California, Arizona, and Colorado.

The new hardware designed to upgrade the consumer's vaping experience will debut at Hall of Flowers on Wednesday and launch in Oregon, California, and Arizona over the next week, followed by nationwide roll-out in Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Connecticut, Maine, Utah, Ohio, Pennsylvania, as well as New Jersey.

Cliq by Select features a proprietary gravity-fed pod and ultra-tough stainless steel encasing and a convenient USB-C charging port and "brings the best of Select's high-quality oil and innovative hardware into the hands of cannabis consumers," the company disclosed.

Joe Bayern, CEO of the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company, praised Cliq, adding it's "a high-end hardware vape system that's easy-to-use, is as comfortable as it is durable, and uses premium oil from a trusted brand known for its quality and safety standards."

Cameron Forni, the founder of Select, called it "more than just a stylish piece of hardware."

"Cliq has been years in the making and is a real testament to the talent and dedication of the Select team, who have cut no corners in elevating what is possible with a better consumer experience"

Forni, who was a guest on Benzinga's Cannabis Hour last Thursday, hosted by Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane, revealed that the company is working on a drink that counteracts being too high. He also gave some insight on a new venture capital fund as well as HypeScale and Curaleaf's plans to develop a new incubator project in Nevada.

Price Action

Curaleaf's shares traded 3.99% higher at $12 per share at the time of writing Wednesday.

