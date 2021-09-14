fbpx

Effects Of Politics On Cannabis Stocks — Cannabis Daily September 14, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
September 14, 2021 6:14 pm
Effects Of Politics On Cannabis Stocks — Cannabis Daily September 14, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

 

More than half of tested CBD coffees and teas had an inaccurate CBD level.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted "362,000 marijuana cases already expunged. Thousands more to come. With our new cannabis laws, we are turning the page on the failed War on Drugs and ensuring social justice here in New Jersey."

Lots of news regarding Biden and the pace he's taking with the marijuana legalization, as well as translating that to the opioid crisis. More of a political scene today in the cannabis industry, and we'll see how this plays out over the remainder of the trading day.

See Also: Is The Biden Administration Going To Move On Cannabis Reform?

On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF)
  • Halo Collective Inc (OTC:HCANF)
  • Pharmacielo Ltd (OTC:PCLOF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: PA, MD, Big Tobacco, GTI, Sundial, MedMen, Earnings, Financings And More

Cannabis stocks traded mostly in the green this week, as we got into earnings season. read more
Halo Collective Acquires Huge Indoor Grow Facility In OR, Will Open More Cannabis Dispensaries Soon

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) said Monday that it has closed a previously announced acquisition of Food Concepts LLC, the master tenant of a roughly 55,000 square foot indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and wholesale facility based in Portland, Oregon. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Khiron, Aleafia, Green Scientific Labs, 4Front Ventures, Halo Collective, Kiva Sales & Service, Sharp Capital Advisors, Simplifya, Organigram

Khiron Appoints Dr. Eduardo Faveret As Medical Director For Zerenia Brazil read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: HempFusion, Decibel, ARCA, Love Hemp, MindMed, Halo

HempFusion Wellness Promotes VP And Controller Maria Leal To Interim CFO HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) has promoted Maria Leal, its vice president and controller to become interim CFO. read more