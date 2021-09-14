Effects Of Politics On Cannabis Stocks — Cannabis Daily September 14, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

More than half of tested CBD coffees and teas had an inaccurate CBD level.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted "362,000 marijuana cases already expunged. Thousands more to come. With our new cannabis laws, we are turning the page on the failed War on Drugs and ensuring social justice here in New Jersey."

Lots of news regarding Biden and the pace he's taking with the marijuana legalization, as well as translating that to the opioid crisis. More of a political scene today in the cannabis industry, and we'll see how this plays out over the remainder of the trading day.

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF)

(OTC:JUSHF) Halo Collective Inc (OTC:HCANF)

(OTC:HCANF) Pharmacielo Ltd (OTC:PCLOF)

