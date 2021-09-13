fbpx

Trulieve Launches New Line Of Cannabis Concentrates Using Hydrocarbon Extraction

byJelena Martinovic
September 13, 2021 2:00 pm
Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced on Monday that it has launched a new line of concentrates made through hydrocarbon extraction.

The first offering from the company's new hydrocarbon line is Live Resin, a high-terpene, single-source extract, which it describes as a flavorful, strain-specific full-spectrum concentrate that contains higher levels of cannabinoids and terpenes than other concentrates.

Kim Rivers, the company's CEO, said that the company's team has been focusing on "developing products that highlight more than THC and CBD, creating terpene-heavy, full-spectrum, and single-source oil products including our TruWax concentrate and signature TruSpectrum cartridges."

The hydrocarbon extracted concentrates, Live Resin in the popular Member Berry and Orchard Nectar strains are available in .5g sizes across Florida.

"Cannabis is an incredible medicine not only because of the medical properties of cannabinoids like THC and CBD but because of every element of the plant," Rivers added. "Having an opportunity to utilize an industry-leading technology like hydrocarbon extraction will allow us to expand our comprehensive product catalog and continue bringing innovative, natural, and, more importantly, effective relief to our diverse range of patients across Florida."

In the meantime, the company recently expanded its footprint in the Sunshine State by launching stores in Oviedo, Boynton Beach and Port Orange.

Price Action

Trulieve's shares traded 2.02% lower at $24.75 per share at the time of writing on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media from Pexels

