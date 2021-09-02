Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: High Tide Launches Adult-Use Sales At Two Stores In Ontario, Trulieve, Seed & Smith, Ikänik Farms Each Open Stores

High Tide Begins Recreational Cannabis Sales In Two Ontario Dispensaries

High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) announced this week the launch of adult-use cannabis sales in its two Canna Cabana retail stores in Ontario – one in Brampton and the other in Ajax. With these launches, the Calgary, Alberta-based company has 93 branded retail stores in Canada and 23 in Ontario selling recreational cannabis products.

Canna Cabana at 148 West Drive is the company’s first in Brampton and the other at 170 Kingston Road East is also High Tide's first in Ajax.

"The opening of the new Brampton store highlights our commitment to continued expansion in Canada's largest province," said Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide. "Despite running into delays in securing building permits due to the pandemic, we remain hopeful that High Tide will have 30 branded retail cannabis locations across Ontario by the end of September.”

Colorado-based Seed & Smith Celebrates Opening of Louisville Flagship Location

Colorado-based cannabis company Seed & Smith announced on Monday it has opened its flagship dispensary in Louisville, Colorado. The grand opening, celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann, was held on August 28.

The opening represents Seed & Smith's second retail shop in the state and will serve as the flagship for the brand as it continues its expansion plan through Colorado over the next twelve months. The new store is located at 1413 Hecla Way and is open from 9 am – 10 pm every day.

"The opening of our Louisville flagship dispensary is a massive milestone for Seed & Smith, which has been providing the greater Denver metro area cannabis consumers with superior cannabis products and education since 2016," Brooks Lustig, COO of Seed & Smith stated. "We are excited to bring this new concept to the Colorado market, merging our craft seed-to-sale offerings with a new, refreshing lifestyle shopping experience. We look forward to welcoming customers into our unique space as we expand our presence further across the state and establish Seed & Smith as its leading cannabis brand."

Ikänik Farms Completes Palm Springs Dispensary, Lounge and Delivery Location

Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE:IKNK) (FSE: DFMA) confirmed Tuesday that it had finalized the construction and both state and local licensing of its Palm Springs dispensary, consumption lounge and home delivery.

"We are very excited to complete our flagship dispensary and consumption lounge that will set a new standard for cannabis experiences in the Palm Springs area, with operations targeted to begin October 2021." Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms said.

The 1,800 square foot dispensary is strategically located one block from Main Street in the heart of Palm Springs. The consumption lounge boasts 2,200 square feet of open and airy space and is specially designed to enable the hosting of private parties and special events. It also offers online reservation services allowing customers to shop from home and choose between pickup and convenient home delivery options.

Trulieve Opens Its 91st Florida Dispensary in Oviedo

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Wednesday the opening of a brand new dispensary in Oviedo, Florida.

The new dispensary is Trulieve's 91st location in Florida. As part of the grand opening, Trulieve will host local food trucks and feature brand partner giveaways. The dispensary will begin serving customers on Thursday, September 2 at 9:00 am. The Oviedo dispensary joins nearby locations in Winter Park and Longwood.

"Trulieve is committed to ensuring medical cannabis patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they rely on," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve said. "Our Oviedo team is well-trained, educated, and ready to serve patients. We view every new store opening as an opportunity to further connect with the community."

